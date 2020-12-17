GREAT FALLS- Over the past week, multiple bikes with Christmas lights have been spotted on two logs on the river by Broadwater Bay.
This information has been brought to the Great Falls Police Department to make sure there were no problems with the situation.
“I'm not sure if they'll get removed or what the deal is. I can't' even tell if it would be a violation of any sort. Nobody got hurt, we had nobody call in distress so somebody was able to get them out there without any problems”, says Lieutenant Doug Otto.
Many people are expecting it to be some sort of decoration.