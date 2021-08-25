GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) is asking for information after trout were killed in the hatchery display ponds at Giant Springs Fish Hatchery.
FWP Game Warden, Andrew Burton, believes a person climbed the chain-link fence surrounding the hatchery and used a knife to spear and slash many of the large trout in the circular display pond sometime after sunset on Aug. 22.
Six fish were euthanized the next day after multiple fish were found with severe cuts and puncture wounds.
Other fish were found dead in the park, and hatchery workers are hopeful that still other fish in the tank may survive and recover from their injuries FWP says.
“This is beyond just an act of senseless and stupid vandalism,” said Burton. “People really love seeing and feeding these big fish, and they are one of the most popular attractions in Giant Springs State Park and the hatchery. Since some of them were six years old or even older, it’s going to take a while now to replace them.”
Anyone with information about the fish is asked to call 1-800-TIPMONT or contact Game Warden Andrew Burton at 406-217-7855. Tips are kept confidential and a reward is possible.