Multiple people reporting tire anti-theft puncture spikes in Lewistown

LEWISTOWN, Mont. - Multiple people have been reporting damaged vehicle tires due to tire anti-theft puncture spikes set up in an uncertain area of Lewistown, police said Friday.
The Lewistown Police Department said in a release they think the spikes were purposefully set up on the road.
LPD is asking the public to let them know immediately if they have any information on the matter. Call LPD at 406-535-1800 or the central Montana Crime Stoppers at 406-538-2746, Callers are allowed to stay anonymous.