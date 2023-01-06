Multiple-vehicle crash blocking both lanes on I-15 NB south of Dutton

DUTTON, Mont. - A multiple-vehicle crash is blocking both lanes on I-15 northbound south of Dutton Friday.
The crash is located 4.25 miles south to 2.25 miles south of Junction Montana Secondary 221 and 379-Dutton-Exit 313.
The Montana Department of Transportation is reporting severe road conditions at:
- Junction US 87 North-Great Falls-Exit 280 to 1 mile north of Junction US 89 North and Montana 200 North-Vaughn-Exit 290, has black ice.
- 1 mile north of Junction US 89 North and Montana 200 North-Vaughn-Exit 290 to Junction Montana Secondary 365-Brady-Exit 328
