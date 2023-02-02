GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Arts Fest Montana has helped paint Downtown Great Falls for four years, and now one of the murals is gaining worldwide attention.
Some murals on buildings in Great Falls just demand for you to stop and stare at them, and now one of the Arts Fest Murals made it on a list for one of the top 100 murals in the world for 2022 from Street Art Cities.
The mural is known as The Eyes and it's found on the corner of 9th Street South and 1st Avenue North in Great Falls.
It was done by an Argentinian based muralist who came to Great Falls last summer.
On instagram he captioned it... "It's so easy to get lost in her eyes... They're brown colored. Fresh coffee - black, sugar free.. That coffee that takes away sleep... Tomorrow I'll want again."
"I believe those are his girlfriend's eyes that he painted on there. But there is also something cool that there's hidden little figures within the artwork on the building that you have to be up close to see. So, it encourages folks to stop and look at it and not just drive right past it but the fact that it is part of the top 100 in the world, it's pretty incredible that we have that here in Great Falls," said Kellie Pierce, executive director for the Great Falls Business Improvement District.
Street Art Cities connect people through street art and list murals around the world so people know where to find them and the stories behind them.
"The Eyes" was nominated for the best of 2022 and it was ranked number 25.
