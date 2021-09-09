GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The Great Falls Public Schools Foundation announced time information for the My Best Day 5k & Kids Dash happening Sept. 12.
The event is a fundraiser for the Jake Arntson Memorial Fund, which celebrates the life and memory of Jake, as well as other local children and adults that have left us too soon.
Funds are being raised for the Jake Arntson Teammate of the Year Scholarships, which are awarded to CMR High School, Great Falls High School and now Great Falls Central Catholic student-athletes that have displayed qualities of being the best teammate.
Registration for the event starts at 11:30 am Sunday, Sept. 12, followed by the National Anthem and America the Beautiful at 12:45 pm and warm-up and a walk down Angel Ave. at 12:55 pm to start.
The course will be all on the River’s Edge Trail, and loop around the river.
“Participants will stage at The Peak West Bank Landing and walk down Angel Avenue to the starting line at the Federal Courthouse,” the Great Falls Public Schools Foundation’s website says. “You will cross over the Central Avenue walking bridge. At the end of the bridge, take a left onto River’s Edge Trail heading towards Gibson Park. You will cross River Road at the designated spot, which will be manned. At the skate park, you will continue on the trail towards 9th Street Bridge. Cross the 9th Street Bridge and turn left to continue on the trail towards West Bank Park to the finish line. There will be water/aid station at the half-way point.”
Kids will also have an opportunity to show off and win a bike, with a course set up for children at the finish of the 5k.
Children participating will have two options: one lap or two laps and they will be able to do one or both.
The following is the schedule for the event posted by the Great Falls Public Schools Foundation:
- 11:30 AM to 12:45 PM - Registration/Packet Pickup
- 12:45 PM to 12:55 PM - National Anthem and America the Beautiful
- 12:55 PM to 1:10 PM - Warm-ups and Walk down Angel Ave to Start
- 1:10 PM to 2:30 PM - 5K Race
- 2:30 PM to 3:00 PM - Kids’ Dash
- 3:00 PM - Beverages at MT Pints
For more information, you can contact Jason Bliss at 406-855-5112 or jbliss@spfenergy.com as well as Joanie Agamenoni at 406-781-7739 or joanie.agamenoni@gmail.com