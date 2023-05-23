UPDATE:
The individual found deceased Tuesday morning has been identified as Tammey McWilliams, 51, of Great Falls.
Cascade County Sheriff, Jesse Slaughter says an autopsy found McWilliams’ cause of death was multiple stab wounds and the manner is homicide.
We will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available.
The following is a press release from the Great Falls Police Department:
UPDATE: 12:55 P.M.
We've taken down the crime scene tape and cleared the scene, Chowen Springs Park is open again. Residents may see investigators in the area throughout the day. Thank you for your patience.
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - At approximately 1:50 this morning, officers were dispatched to a noise disturbance in the 800 block of 17th St S. Officers made contact with several people and quickly discovered a deceased person. The area was secured and, based on the information, GFPD detectives were called out to start a homicide investigation.
As we continue to investigate the incident this morning, we have closed off Chowen Springs Park in its entirety. No roads or travel is impacted, but please avoid the area. All nearby schools are operating as normal and classes will start on time.
