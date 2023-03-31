Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...West winds 25 to 40 mph, with gusts up to 60 mph possible. * WHERE...Snowy and Judith Mountains, Bears Paw Mountains and Southern Blaine, Cascade County below 5000ft, Eastern Pondera and Eastern Teton, Eastern Toole and Liberty, Fergus County below 4500ft, Hill County, Judith Basin County and Judith Gap, Northern Blaine County and Western and Central Chouteau County. * WHEN...From late Saturday night through Sunday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Gusty strong winds can blow away outdoor loose objects. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates. &&