Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM MST THURSDAY... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 11 AM MST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of central, north central, and west central Montana. * WHEN...Until 3 PM MST Thursday. * IMPACTS...The hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning commutes. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. &&