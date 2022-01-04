GLASGOW, Mont. - Nashua School is having a 2-hour delay Tuesday due to poor weather and road conditions.
KLTZ said in a Facebook post buses will pick up students two hours later than usual. Class will begin at 10 a.m.
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM MST THURSDAY... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 11 AM MST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of central, north central, and west central Montana. * WHEN...Until 3 PM MST Thursday. * IMPACTS...The hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning commutes. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. &&
