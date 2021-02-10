...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MST THIS
EVENING...
...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO
NOON MST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind
chills expected. Wind chills as low as 55 below zero. For the
Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills occurring. Wind
chills as low as 40 below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of central and north central Montana.
* WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, from 6 PM Wednesday to noon
MST Friday. For the Wind Chill Advisory, until 6 PM MST
Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite
on exposed skin in as little as 5 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
&&
