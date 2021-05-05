GREAT FALLS, Mont. – Wednesday marks a national day of awareness for Missing and Murdered Indigenous women and girls.

According to the Department of Justice, Native Americans account for more than 25% of the missing person cases in Montana, depsite making up less than 7% of the population. Native Americans are 4 times more likely to go missing in the Treasure State.

Ceremonies are being held here at home and across the nation today to bring awareness to the movement, which comes at a crucial time in northern Montana right now, with a rise in missing people cases on the Blackfeet Reservation.

As of Wednesday morning, four people from the Blackfeet Reservation alone have vanished from family and friends over a span of two weeks. 3- year- old Arden Pepion, 26-year-old Leo Wagner, 35-year-old Anjeanise Wagner, and 37-year-old Ray Lynn Rider have been missing for several days. Each of their family and friends are pleading for answers.

Montana has been dealing with the problem of missing and murdered people on or near native reservations for centuries. Technology and social media has helped spread awareness for the cause, yet, loved ones still go missing. Jean Bearcrane, Executive Director of the Montana Native Women's Coalition, lost her nephew in 2005. Her work is driven from grief, in hopes that no other family will have to endure such a loss that too many factors go into.

"There's a small number of law enforcement people that are on reservations compared to the size of those reservations, that's one thing. The other thing is that laws are still being updated, internal policies are still being updated as to when a person would be considered missing."

On top of that, she believes the location of the reservations, near highways, trafficking activity, poor cellular service, age, and race make victims appear to be easy targets. She said a Native American Fatality Review Commission has been established to try and uncover patterns in cases like Ashley Loring HeavyRunner and Jermain Charlo. It’s been almost 4 years since HeavyRunner vanished from the Blackfeet Reservation in June 2017. Her sister Kimberly Loring said national days of awareness serve as a glimmer of hope for her family in the wake of such tragedy.

This year the Bureau of Indian affairs also set up a cold case unit with a protocol designed to find missing people.

Bearcrane will address lawmakers at the state capitol in Helena later Wednesday morning to promote the missing and murdered indigenous women and children movement.