SIMMS, Mont. - National FFA Secretary, Jackson Sylvester, will be in Simms Tuesday, Aug. 30 to talk to students.
Sylvester, an agriculture major from Delaware, was selected to be one of six student members to represent the organization as a national FFA officer.
Simms FFA is hosting an all-school assembly with Sylvester at 9:00 am at the Simms High School.
According to a release from Simms Agricultural Education, Jackson is a certified welder, fabricator, and machinist who strives to own his own business. He will be addressing students to strive for the highest achievements in FFA and all other areas of life, regardless of background or future goals.
