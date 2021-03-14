GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Drops from a dripping pipe or showerhead may not seem like much, but the resulting waste in water can raise your utility bills over time. However, as national agencies prepare to launch its thirteenth annual Fix-A-Leak Week Monday, local plumbers say there are ways you can keep leaks in check.
In your average home, leaks can lead to around 10,000 gallons of wasted water a year, according to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). That’s enough to wash three hundred loads of laundry.
Outside of wasteful water, Straight Flush Drain Solutions (SFDS) tells Montana Right Now that leaks can also damage your home depending on where they are, while creating harmful conditions like black mold that affect breathing.
“You’ll smell that mildew smell, like a heaviness in the air,” said Plumber Cody Lapke, who mainly fixes active leaks and clog drains around the Electric City. “Black mold is from water standing there for a while… It could be as short a time as like a week, maybe two weeks.”
Common source of leaks include leaky valves, dripping taps and worn toilet flappers.
While they may fly under the radar, Lapke says turning off all pipes for two hours before checking your water meter can clue you in.
“Let’s say all your sinks are out, there’s not water in the chimney running. If you look at your meter, there’s a little dial that spins on there. If it’s still spinning and you know you don’t have any water turned on, that’s a pretty good indicator that you have a leak somewhere,” he said.
You can then check your home while keeping an eye and ear out for drips and spills.
Tightening hoses and pipes can help, but Lapke recommends contacting experts if you feel unsure about fixing things.
“You risk causing yourself or your property management company thousands of dollars in damage,” he said. “It’s better safe than sorry to give us or another plumbing company a call.”
You can find tools and parts at a hardware store nearby if you’d like to do some DIY fixes, or call a local plumber.