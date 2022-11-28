The following is a press release from the Federal Emergency Management Agency:
DENVER – The city of Belt, Montana will be placed on probationary status by the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) on January 27, 2023, unless measures are taken to correct noncompliance with respect to the City’s floodplain management program.
Belt is an NFIP-participating community with 15 flood insurance policies in force with a total coverage of $2,753,200 as of November 1, 2022.
When a community joins the NFIP, it voluntarily adopts local floodplain management regulations to meet NFIP minimum floodplain management criteria. Placement on probation is a formal notice to the community that the local floodplain management program is not compliant with the criteria of the NFIP and is the first step in the process to suspend the community’s eligibility to participate in the NFIP.
Unless Belt completes a Corrective Action Plan (CAP) approved by FEMA, to address program deficiencies and potential violations, the probation period will begin on January 27, 2023, and be in effect for a minimum of one year.
The CAP was requested as a result of program deficiencies including lack of floodplain development permits, lack of enforcement and failure to outline the resolution of potential violations (actions in the Special Flood Hazard Area (SFHA) that were not permitted and may be non-compliant).
During the probationary period, flood insurance coverage will remain available within Belt. However, a $50 surcharge will be added to the premium of each new and renewed flood insurance policy sold within the community for at least one year from the effective date of probation. Current flood insurance policyholders in Belt will receive a notice about the impending probation and the $50 surcharge.
Failure to correct identified program deficiencies and potential violations through a CAP during the probationary period can lead to suspension from the NFIP. Flood insurance from the NFIP is no longer available for purchase in suspended communities. If a flood disaster occurs in a suspended community, many forms of federal disaster assistance would be limited or unavailable. This includes the acquisition, construction, or repair of insurable structures within the Special Flood Hazard Area as well as assistance to individuals and households for housing and personal property in the case of a flood.
FEMA will continue to provide technical assistance and guidance to Belt to resolve program deficiencies and correct the violations to help ensure that community residents and property owners continue to have flood insurance coverage available.
