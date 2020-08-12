GREAT FALLS - Across the nation, people are celebrating and saying thank you to the front line workers at local health centers for national health center week.
It all started with Health Care for the Homeless Day, where anyone who participated in the school supply drive for the Rescue Mission and United Way would be entered into a drawing for 75$ gift card.
Tuesday celebrated the hard-working people in agriculture and today it’s all about the patients for Patient Appreciation Day, where anyone who shows up on time will be entered to win a special prize.
The week gives a chance to focus on something new every day making it a very special time for the center and community.
“We love National Health Center Week because health centers provide a very important purpose for our community and communities across the country so it’s a great way for health centers everywhere just to remind people why we are here and the purpose that we serve,” said Erin Merchant, Marketing Director,
Merchant also told me the week provides an opportunity for communities to learn about all of the different services health centers provide and how important it is for people to know them.