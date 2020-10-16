Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM MDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF UP TO 4 INCHES. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 45 MPH. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF CENTRAL AND NORTH CENTRAL MONTANA. * WHEN...FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM MDT SATURDAY. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS AND REDUCED VISIBILITY IN SNOW AND AREAS OF BLOWING SNOW. INITIALLY WET ROAD SURFACES COULD ICE UP QUICKLY TONIGHT AS TEMPERATURES FALL. ICE ACCUMULATION ON POWER LINES AND TREE LIMBS COULD CAUSE ISOLATED POWER OUTAGES. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...TOTAL SNOWFALL ACCUMULATIONS MAY BE REDUCED AS WARM GROUND TEMPERATURES MELT SNOW FROM THE SURFACE UP. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&