CASCADE COUNTY - The national Foodservice magazine recognized Great Falls High School in its October edition for its new cooking facilities, which have helped both students and staff so far since they were first built.
The recognition comes after kitchen tools in GFHS got a significant overhaul thanks to the passing of a 2016 bond. After mainly working with the school’s old kitchen and seeing proposed plans across 30 years, Food Production Manager Lori Miesmer says she felt excited about the new improvements.
“A lot of times we didn’t have hot water, we had to heat our water for the morning duties,” said Miesmer, explaining some of the work conditions she used to work with.
Plus, the kitchen’s new location helped cut down on lunch periods throughout the day, letting food service staff serve up to three hundred kids across two sessions.
“The kids deserve a good place to get a good meal, and this [space] seems way more inviting,” said Miesmer.
Additionally, when it comes to learning opportunities, the bond-funded cooking stations help students get hands on-experience in food preparation, building life and technical skills in the process.
“It’s taught me a lot about different processes of cooking and stuff that I would have never known about, because in my family we don’t do a lot of home cooking,” said Junior Kaylee Scott. “I’ve made a lot of friends throughout this whole thing. It’s just taught me how to work as a team in the kitchen and stuff and how to work well with others.”
While students don’t have their usual catering opportunities due to the Coronavirus pandemic, Kaylee says friendly cook-offs help sharpen their abilities both in and out of the classroom.
Miesmer said she feels proud to have her kitchen recognized, and GFHS staff tell Montana Right Now they’re grateful to the community for making these facilities a reality.