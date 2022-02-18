Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 10 PM MST SATURDAY... * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...Cascade, Judith Basin, Chouteau, Eastern Pondera, Eastern Teton and Toole Counties. * WHEN...From 9 AM to 10 PM MST Saturday. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property and cause power outages. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. &&