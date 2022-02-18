FORT BENTON, Mont. - One national nonprofit is making its way through the U.S., bringing attention to local animal shelters.
The Jordan’s Way team is making their way through all 50 states, and their next stop is in Fort Benton.
On Friday, Feb. 25, the non-profit will be in Fort Benton from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm at the Dedman Animal Shelter, 1410 24th St.
So far, the tour has visited 46 states and has raised over $3 million since it started in January of last year.
“No animal should have to spend their life in a shelter, and I’m passionate to highlight and support the many organizations across our country who work relentlessly to ensure these pets find loving homes, despite their age, breed, or health issues,” said founder Kris Rotonda. “Each stop on the Jordan’s Way tour offers the ability to bring awareness to the importance of the saying ‘adopt, don’t shop’ to an entirely new community.”
A release from the Jordan’s Way says Rotonda formed the organization out of love for his since-passed German Shepherd, Jordan, to honor her lifelong spent being overlooked inside a shelter, by helping as many other similar cats and dogs as possible.
