GERAT FALLS, Mont.- This week is national teen driving safety week and with Montana being the only state in the country to not have any statewide laws concerning distracted driving, it is up to the county to decide what laws they want to put in place to keep the community safe.
Major cities in Montana with Great Falls being included have implemented a strict no phone policy while driving for everyone, and a hefty fine can be warranted for any breaking of this law.
For many teens, drivers ed is currently underway and it is a course offered for students to learn basic foundations and principals to driving.
There are a couple different times available to take the drivers education course and are primarily offered through your local schools.
Jerry Olson, a drivers ed instructor and counselor at East Middle School spoke of the importance for teens to be driving safely.
"They're in a vehicle that can cause a lot of damage. They can hurt themselves or someone else and they get caught up in the peer pressure and trying to show off and be someone they don't have to be. Just be patient and be safe," said Olson.
In addition to phone usage while driving, other common safety concerns include driving and steering with one hand, eating at the wheel, and being distracted by friends in the passenger seats.
Being aware of what is going on all around you instead of directly in front of you is another suggestion from Olson, and is a common obstacle for teens to learn when in the course.
You can check out your school's website to learn more information about the availability and possible wait times for the course.
