Native Americans living in Montana are four times as likely to go missing as other demographics. That's according to the Missing Indigenous Persons Task Force, which met via Zoom Wednesday to break down those numbers even further.
During the meeting it was shown there are currently 149 active missing persons cases in the state. Of those cases, 37 are Indigenous People and 16 of them have been missing for over one year.
The numbers presented also squash the myth that females are more likely to go missing than males.
While the statistics seem disturbing, presenters say it's also important to see what Montana is doing right, with a locate/recovery rate of 97.7%.
“We can get mired down in the details of some negative thoughts when we're talking about missing persons from their families. But the really good news is Montana does a good job at finding them,” says presenter Tina Chamberlain.
Next, the Task Force will present their findings to tribal councils across the state. For a closer look at the presentation, click here.