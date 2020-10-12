Native Americans speak out against the oppression of indigenous people

GREAT FALLS- Native Americans from the Blackfeet Reservation gathered for a peaceful protest this morning to speak out against the oppression of indigenous people.
The event was hosted by the Red Blanket Society, saying it was a time to speak on issues such as inequality in the justice system and the incarceration rates among blacks and natives.
The number one topic was speaking on the true history of Native American land.
“This is Blackfeet country. The government took it from us, and you know we never gave up our rights to be the people we are still here. We’re the seeds of mother earth, people got to remember that”, says Phillip Manyhides, head of Red Blanket Society.
Manyhides says the Red Blanket Society is teaming up with other reservations to help make their voices heard.
He says their end goal is to change Columbus Day to Indigenous Day.