GREAT FALLS - As part of Governor Gianforte’s plan for Covid-19, tribal communities have a separate and dedicated supply of vaccines. Montana Right Now reached out to Native groups to see how they’re differently distributed in parts of the state.
For agencies like the Little Shell Tribe, Gianforte’s announcement slightly sped up their phased vaccinations. “We adjusted our plan a little bit, and we’ll be able to get more members in more quickly,” said Little Shell Health Director Molly Wendland.
Little Shell’s going through state channels, partnering with the Cascade City County Health Department in getting their members vaccinated. “We’re familiar with them, they have a good crew,” said Wendland when asked about the decision. “They’ve obviously been doing immunizations for a long time.”
However, the process can differ from tribe to tribe. “Each tribe has kind of their own plan and their own priorities, according to what their needs are,” she said.
Salish & Kootenai, and Blackfeet Tribes are expected to also go through state channels, according to the state Dept. of Health and Human Services (DPHHS). However, they say the majority of Native groups are getting their vaccines through federal allocation from the Indian Health Service.
Crow Nation received their first shipments last week, after becoming one of five tribal governments who chose to get their vaccines using federal channels before hosting vaccinations at their Northern Cheyenne Hospital.
“IHS has the capability to distribute them through federal (channels), which made it a lot easier for us,” said Dr. Alden Bigman Jr., the incident commander for Crow Nation’s Covid-19 Response Team. “We didn’t have to do the cold storage and didn’t have to find a place to get [vaccinations] set up.”
With roughly a thousand people vaccinated, Bigman Jr. says it’s been a good process so far, aside from some occasional miscommunication.
“We’ve kind of shot the gun a few times to where the vaccine would be in a certain day, and then we get to that day and it wasn’t in. So we’ve had to push it back a few times,” he said.