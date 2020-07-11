HAVRE - Police say they started a criminal mischief investigation Saturday morning after getting reports of the words ‘Native Mafia for Life’ spray-painted on private property.
The graffiti was painted near Wilson Ave and 13th Street West on the door of a rental storage unit. Besides the words are what looks like the letters ‘DF’ and ‘VL’ on the side.
There’s no such gang called ‘Native Mafia,’ according to patrol officers, with this being the third vandalizing incident of its kind since July second.
Unit Owner Kevin Golden says it was a concerning sight.
“I was kind of worried about if anything else got spray painted or if something got stolen or the panic that comes with those kinds of things,” said Golden.
“We’re just looking for information about it so we can figure out who committed these crimes and get restitution requested for the victims,” said Senior Patrol Officer Justin Jomke with the Havre Police Department.
Jomke says this case could be related to the other two, since they all had a similar color, and took place within three blocks of each other.
Anyone with more information can reach out to Havre PD at (406) 265 4361.