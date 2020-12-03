Nativity display continues for 12th year to spread Christmas cheers

GREAT FALLS- The holiday season is here and now members of the Great Falls community are spreading Christmas cheer in a special way.
In the Columbus Center, the nativity display continues for the 12th year in a row. It was designed to celebrate the Christmas holiday and give people a chance to reflect on what Christmas truly means.
“It’s to give people just a place to come and reflect on the season. Just to enjoy the great way people use their imagination to make nativities, and also to admire the art”, says Judith Mortensen, who is a member of the nativity collection.
The display started with a group of women, one in particular known as Carol Olthoff. Carol began collecting nativity items many years ago, but it wasn't until 2008 when she decided to open her collection to the public.
“Well, Carol's husband said that she either had to get rid of them or do something positive with them, so she felt she could display them... and the Columbus Center was gracious enough to open it up to her and so this is where we have been displaying it.”
Even though 2020 has been a rough year for many people, Mortensen believes this year it's more important to bring happiness to the community.
“This is a particularly important season to reflect on the roots of America. To reflect on what God's message was when he sent his son, and to let people remember the love and the joy that came with it.”
This year the displays are limited due to COVID, but they will be open to the public until January 7th.