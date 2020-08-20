GREAT FALLS- Natural Gas Utility Maintenance on 9th Street South between 8th Avenue South and 10th Avenue South will start August 24 and go through September 1.
Energy West will be performing the maintenance project.
Northbound traffic on 9th Street South will be temporarily closed due to the project.
Other temporary closures may be required to complete the scope of the work.
Barricades and detour signs in the area will be put up to re-route traffic.
For more information, you can contact Troy Pietrykowski at 406-788-9666 or Tyler Muzzana at 4106-750-6462 at Energy West Montana.