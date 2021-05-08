CASCADE COUNTY, Mont - Saturday marks a special day for hundreds of graduating students at Great Falls College MSU, as they plan on starting new chapters in their lives.

After a virtual ceremony in 2020, GFCMSU’s graduates get to physically cross the stage this time around.

278 seniors came together with family and teachers at Montana Expo Park Saturday afternoon, celebrating graduates’ milestones from the past two years.

“I know it’s been challenging for the past year and us,” said Nichole Clampitt, who studied at the college for an Associates of Science in Dental Hygiene. “So I’m really happy [The Class of 2020] get to come today and get to experience this as well since they missed out on it.”

Despite challenges around moving and test anxiety, a Blackfeet Tribal Member got his paramedic major, with sights set on becoming a first responder.

“The biggest thing for me is knowing maybe I can help somebody, somewhere sometime,” said Alger Swingley, who started his studies after seeing a car crash in 2015. “I actually would like to think I could go back and help the Blackfeet Reservation or one of the reservations. I know they need paramedics.”

Swingley is one of nine Native American students who carried blessed eagle feathers during the ceremony. Dougan Coburn gifted them earlier in a separate ceremony, saying it’s a symbol of honor and strength for their accomplishments.

“It shows to the Native community and the general community that they have achieved something that was very hard to do and is worthy of a feather like that,” said Coburn.

As alger works on finishing up a summer internship, he tells Montana Right Now he wants to be a positive example for other native students. “I think the youth on the Blackfeet [Reservation] especially need to see people of all ages complete a dream,” he said. “The opportunity is there if you put your mind to it.”

If you missed the ceremony, you can find watch a recorded livestream of it on GFCMSU’s official youtube channel.