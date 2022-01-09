Update:
An update from Valley County Dispatch says the situation has been resolved peacefully.
At this time the individual is in custody.
Previous coverage:
GLASGOW, Mont. - An armed individual is currently holding up in a shed on the west side of Glasgow.
Valley County Dispatch reports the Valley County Sheriff’s Office, the Glasgow Police Department and other agencies are working to engage with the individual.
The Special Response Team has also been activated.
At this time, Valley County Dispatch says there is no threat to the public, however, residents on the north side of the fairgrounds and near Cherry St. are encouraged to stay in their homes until further notice.
