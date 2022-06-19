GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Neighborhood pools in Great Falls are opening for the summer on Monday, June 20.
The Jaycee Pool and Water Tower Pool will be open from 1:00 pm to 5:45 pm and the fees for the entire complex, which includes the pool, slides and spray parks, will be $3.50 for adults, $2.50 for youth (3-17), one child 2 & under is free with a paying adult, additional children 2 & under are $1.50.
A ten-time punch card is also available for $25 for youth and $35 for adults. Punch cards can be bought at the Park and Recreation Office, 1700 River Drive North.
The pools will close on Sunday, August 14.
Splash Parks will be open from June 20 to August 14, the splash parks will be included in the pool admission and be open pool hours, 1:00 pm to 5:45 p.m.
From August 15 to August 23, just the Splash Parks will be open from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm and admission will be free.
For more information, you can call the Park & Recreation Office at 406-771-1265
