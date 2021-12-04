Neighbors band together after West Wind fire

GREAT FALLS, Mont.- We're learning tonight that the West Wind fire was caused by a downed power line.
In a community briefing today more details were given about the fire's spread and what the community is doing to help people who have been displaced.
Fergus County officials say the fire started 10 miles west of Denton and it was high winds that made matters even worse.
More than 200 people gathered to learn more information on the fire and, learn ways in which they can help their community.
Red Cross is helping bring shelter and food to many families but, officials are urging that neighbors do anything they can to help as well.
"Neighbors just kind of checking in you know they are that have experienced three fires this year. Kind of checking in on neighbors to see how they're doing mental health-wise you know," said Public Information Officer Max Rebholz.
Crews are making progress containing the fire but Rebholz says there is one certain area they're focusing on.
"The grain pile in town in the town of Denton is still smoldering and so crews are digging at that grain pile and moving it to a more open field to extinguish."
With many valuables, lost officials ask that you reach out to your provider.
"Contact your insurance provider for the next steps for documenting and loses and then just continue to check in with your friends and family and make sure they're doing alright."
Power lines have now been re-energized and officials believe the fire will be mostly contained by the end of the day.