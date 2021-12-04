Neighbors band together after West Wind fire

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM MST SUNDAY FOR ELEVATIONS ABOVE 4000 FEET... * WHAT...Snow expected for elevations above 4000 feet. Total snow accumulations between 1 and 3 inches for mid slopes, and up to 6 inches near Kings Hill Pass. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Cascade, Judith Basin and Meagher Counties. * WHEN...Until 3 PM MST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility at times. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. Be prepared for slippery roads. Slow down and use caution while driving. &&