Weather Alert

THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE. THE MISSING ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY HAS BEEN CANCELLED FOR DEANNA PRICE, 13 YEAR OLD FEMALE. DEANNA WAS FOUND SAFE. BILLINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT THANKS YOU FOR YOUR ASSISTANCE.

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT... * WHAT...HEAVY SNOW OCCURRING. ADDITIONAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 4 TO 7 INCHES AT LOWER ELEVATIONS, AND UP TO 10 INCHES IN THE MOUNTAINS. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 35 MPH. * WHERE...MEAGHER, CHOUTEAU, CASCADE AND CENTRAL AND SOUTHERN LEWIS AND CLARK. * WHEN...UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT. * IMPACTS...TRAVEL COULD BE DIFFICULT. AREAS OF BLOWING SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&