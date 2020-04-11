GREAT FALLS- NeighborWorks Great Falls is asking the community to join them the week of April 27 through May 1 for their annual MApril Cleanup, but with social distancing guidelines in place, it’s going to look a little different.
Typically, each spring NeighborWorks Great Falls partners with airmen from Malmstrom, community partners and hundreds of volunteers to bag and dispose of trash throughout Cascade County, however, because of COVID-19, NeighborWorks Great Falls is hosting the cleanup virtually.
You can participate in this year’s cleanup in your neighborhood, and each day of the week, NeighborWorks will be posting an activity for every age group to participate in.
When you participate in the activities for the day, you can post your photos online using #cleanupcrew for a chance to win a gift card from a locally owned business according to NeighborWorks.
A winner will be chosen each day.
For updates and daily activities, you can visit the NeighborWorks Great Falls Facebook page here.