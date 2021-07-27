Neihart community on alert after Balsinger fire grows more than 1,500 acres

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - After extreme fire behavior on Monday, the Balsinger Fire has grown more than 1,500 acres.
The fire made its way to the top of Thunder Mountain and is now moving into the fields on the other side.
The blazes have slowly been moving east, but firefighters have successfully been able to catch spot flare-ups.
Senior Meteorologist Cory Mottice, with the National Weather Service, says high winds are causing a lot of the spread, but to help get this fire out as quickly as possible officials are bringing in a weather station to forecast info for operations and safety.
"We just had one installed just yesterday right off of Belt Park road, and that's giving us a lot more information to help us better forecast what's going to happen with this fire," Mottice said.
Right now, crews are actively working the east and southwest sides of the fire and still looking for any potential threat on the north end.
The evacuation order is still in place for Belt Park, and pre-evacuation has been ordered in the Monarch area.
Pre-evacuation orders have not been made in Neihart, but some people are still concerned.
"It's not just worrisome for us, but our neighbors and you know you look at all the people affected by this and people that have cattle and horses... it's a very worrisome time," Jan Bicsak said.
As far as the Ellis Fire goes, crews are continuing searching for hotspots and improving containment lines.
A fire information meeting was held last night in Neihart.
If there is a ribbon of any color left on your property, that is the official sign to evacuate your home.