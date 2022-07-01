GREAT FALLS, Mont. - A big change coming this month that could end up saving a life.
On July 16th, 2022, instead of calling the current 10-digit suicide prevention lifeline, 1-800-273-8255, all you'll have to remember and dial the number 988.
According to the Department of Health and Human Services, calls made to 988 in Montana are routed to one of three lifeline call centers; Voices of Hope in Great Falls, The Help Center in Bozeman, or Western Montana Mental Health in Missoula.
Those call centers will help provide coverage to every county in Montana.
On average, one person takes their own life every 11 minutes.
And for the last 30 years, Montana has ranked in the top five states for suicide rates in the nation.
In fact, in the 2020 national vital statistics report, Montana has the 3rd highest rate of suicide in the nation.
988 will provide free and confidential support 24/7 and will be answered by trained crisis workers.
Now, this is important to note - this is different than Montana 211...
Montana 211 is a national mental health referral service that connects individuals with services. It is not a dedicated crisis line for individuals at immediate risk of suicide.
For more information on Montana 988, click here.
