HAVRE- Montana State University Northern is partnering with schools around the Treasure State to help bring skills trade courses to students.
They have been working on rolling out an accelerated apprenticeship education initiative for specific trade skills.
"We're able to deliver electrical and plumbing courses around the state of Montana," said David Krueger, the dean of technical sciences at MSUN.
They are partnering with Gallatin College, Great Falls College, and the Billings MSU Career Center.
And January 21, Little Big Horn Community College signed a Memorandum of Understanding to help them develop a Certificate Program in Building Maintenance.
"The Little Big Horn College relationship is going to utilize courses we teach through on the accelerated education program as part of their program," said Krueger.
"We just don't have the capacity to have our own stand alone programs at Little Big Horn College. So the partnership really makes sense," said David Yarlott, president of Little Big Horn Community College.
Yarlott and the work force navigator, Berthina Nomee, say the partnership is something the community needs.
"We don't have any plumbers and we don't have any electricians," said Nomee.
"Sometimes we have to go 65 miles or even further to try and get someone to come in and do work," said Yarlott.
Both Yarlott and Nomee have personal stories of needing work done.
Yarlott tells us he waited between 7 and 9 months for a plumber, and when he hired a "self-made" plumber they took short cuts. Now, when a certified plumber comes in they'll have more repairs.
"I have a home that needs wiring done, plumbing done, and it's really hard," said Nomee.
Yarlott and Nomee say students will be able to learn the trade and there will be no shortage of work. Saying it's a win for the college, the community, and the students.
"Not only will they be able to learn the trade and to be able to find a job but they're also a role-model for their siblings, nieces, nephews, the community as a whole," said Nomee.
The program starts on February 16 and is a 10 week course. Apprentices will watch videos with instructors before doing labs 1-2 times a week in a school. For Little Big Horn Community College, they will be going to Billings for those labs.