Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON MDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 6 and 12 inches, with localized amounts approaching 20 inches in north facing slopes. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Cascade, Fergus and Judith Basin Counties. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to Noon MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday evening and Tuesday morning commutes. Isolated power outages are possible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour are possible this evening through Tuesday morning. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock. &&