GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Parents in the Electric City now have a new after-school learning option for school aged kids.
The Children's Museum of Montana has officially started the 'Whizzard Academy'.
It's a place where children can complete homework and explore their areas of interests through hands on projects.
Museum officials say the program focuses on reading, writing, accelerated learning, homework help, STEAM Projects, and adapting Montana standards of education to help individually meet and exceed the guidelines for each student's grade.
The 'Whizzard Academy is open Monday-Friday from 3:30 P.M. to 6:00 P.M. and open early on Wednesdays.
The program is the entire school year, so you can sign up for as many weeks as you'd like.
For more information or to sign up, you can call 406-452-6661 or click here.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.