BROWNING, Mont. - For Arden Pepion’s 6th birthday, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children shared a new age progressed image of Arden which shows what she may look like today.
Arden Pepion went missing in 2021 after spending time with her uncle off of Joe Show Road east in the Two Medicine area, and since then, the community has not stopped searching.
A search was recently held to search for Arden in July, and a GoFundMe page has been set up to help bring in experienced search and rescue teams to locate her.
The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children hopes that the new image will be a valuable tool in solving the case. The image was created by a forensic artist at the Center.
“On this special day, we want to remind everyone that Arden is not forgotten. We remain committed to finding the answers the family and Blackfeet Reservation community have been longing for,” the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children said.
If you have any information about Arden or her disappearance, you are asked to contact NCMEC at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678) or the Blackfeet Tribal Police Department (Montana) at 1-406-338-4000.
