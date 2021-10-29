GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center works to educate the community on Lewis and Clark’s journey to the west and for a few days a week, they have a paw-some educator.
Bark Ranger Sally is a Newfoundland dog who is helping bring history to life for the community.
She represents the dog Lewis and Clark brought on their journey to find a water route to the pacific ocean.
"Sometimes when people come in they aren't really familiar with the story of Lewis and Clark. And she helps demonstrate how dangerous of a journey it was for people who had no experience in the terrain or climate out here," said Katya Irwin, forest service employee, and Sally's owner.
Sally is assisting with historic interpretation and will come right up to you as you enter the door.
"The dog is the hook. It gets a hold of kids who may be thinking 'oh another boring trip to the museum' and then suddenly things change when they see that dog," said Duane Buchi, education coordinator at the interpretive center.
In the 1800s, most Anglo-Americans didn't know how to swim which is why Lewis and Clark brought a dog named Seaman.
"Seaman was there as a water rescue dog. It kind of sparks the conversation of 'Oh, this was actually a really dangerous journey.’ So, they brought this animal as a working dog to make sure people weren't injured," said Irwin.
Newfoundland's have webbed toes and long fur to help them stay afloat.
"If you can take dates and events and be able to connect them and let people kind of get a chance to be in the moment and imagine what it might have been like and how they might have responded to some of the challenges that Lewis and Clark and the core of discovery went through. It must of been pretty enjoyable to the last moments when you go to bed to have Seaman around to have a Newfie around to say hello to and come around and check on everybody," said Buchi.
Sally isn't just educating the public, she is also helping brighten employees’ days.
"It's another thing I get to look forward to coming to work every day. I get to see Sally," said Buchi.
"She's just a gentle giant," said Irwin.
Sally will only be at the interpretive center until Nov. 18.
You can see her every Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday and give her a good scratch behind the ears.
Buchi tells Montana Right Now they do have another volunteer with a Newfoundland that you can come to see on Wednesday and Saturdays - the pup's name is Butler.