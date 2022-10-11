GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Cyclists in the Electric City, or those visiting can spot a few new additions to River's Edge Trail.
There have been a few new bike repair stations added to the trail thanks to a grant from Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks through their Trail Stewardship Program.
The city of Great Falls Parks and Recreation Department received $4,870 to add bike repair stations at West Bank Park off of 3rd Ave NE and on the South Shore Trails.
The stands have QR codes on them with links to instructions and YouTube videos on how to repair bikes if you need them.
