GREAT FALLS - The coronavirus pandemic has been hard on local stores, forcing them to adjust and adapt to stay afloat. As Montana gets back on track with phased reopenings, the Electric City’s expecting a new craft butcher shop to open in the next few days.
Central Avenue Meats downtown has been years in the making, though Owner Drew Hicks said he and his wife never expected to deal with a pandemic when they first bought the building in 2017.
After roughly six years of cutting, packing and selling meat in other parts of the country, the native Montanan from Geraldine decided to start up a store in his home state with help from local suppliers. One such place is McCafferty’s Ranch in Belt, known for grass-feeding their cattle.
COVID-19 hasn’t really affected his store’s preparations, but with major meat production facilities closing down in the U.S. as a result of the virus, Hicks said he wants to lend a helping hand, especially as concerns of a possible meat shortage spread around.
“We’d like to continue to do what we can to provide people with good meat and to support the community that we’re in right now,” he said.
Hicks doesn’t expect to run out of product anytime soon since he’s locally sourced.
Once his doors open Wednesday, he asks everyone coming in to be considerate and sensible of others.
Hicks said he and his crew are gearing up for the long haul moving forward, as they strive on becoming a cornerstone of the Electric City.