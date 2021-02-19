Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE MONDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph, with gusts up to 65 mph, are possible. * WHERE...Eastern Teton, Judith Basin, Eastern Pondera, Toole, Liberty, Cascade and Chouteau. * WHEN...From Sunday morning through late Monday night. * IMPACTS...Strong winds may blow down trees and power lines. Some power outages are possible. Travel may become difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of blowing snow could reduce visibility at times. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. && Moldan