GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Impaired driving can cause incidents that lead to paralysis, disfigurement, brain damage, and even death, not to mention it's also a crime to drive impaired.
That's where DUI Task Forces come into play, helping reduce and prevent driving under the influence at a county level.
In Cascade County, their newly elected president is also an active duty military member.
From patrolling the streets at Malmstrom Air Force Base, to teaching Airmen, to checking IDs at the gate as the base's first line of defense, SSgt Randi White is very involved in the military community as a security forces member.
In 2022, she's not only helping keep MAFB safe, but she's also helping keep the county safe as the new Cascade County DUI Task Force President.
"I do it because I love the community. I love Malmstrom but I also love Great Falls and I love Cascade County. I love what we're trying to bring here and protect our community, not just for Malmstrom specifically but Great Falls as well," said White.
Typically, the seat has been held by a member of the Cascade County Sheriff's Office, Great Falls Police Department, Montana Highway Patrol, or even a prominent member of the community.
Military members have been on the task force, just as voting members and White is the first elected president.
"I'm very proud to bring security forces into this position and also represent MAFB," said White.
She says the task force has a lot of educational opportunities planned this year, especially as we head into the 101 critical days of summer.
"We display a Montana Highway Patrol vehicle that was involved in a DUI crash. He [the trooper] was on duty and he was hit head-on by somebody that was drinking and driving and also had narcotics in his system and other drugs. And he was killed. So we display that trooper vehicle at the state fair and we spread the message about what happened to him," said White.
For White, she knew she wanted to start educating everyone she could on the dangers of drinking and driving in 2007.
"I am a survivor from my little brother. He was 19 and he was drinking and driving himself and he was killed in a car crash. And ever since that happened, that happened in 2007, after I just got back from Iraq for a year, I came home and then that incident happened and I had to go and kind of pull the plug and donate his organs and stuff but seeing a 19-year-olds life cut so short, I wanted to stop that," said White.
According to the Montana Department of Transportation, Montana has one of the highest fatality rates in the nation for the number of deaths caused by impaired drivers per vehicle mile traveled.
"Even though you didn't get caught once, you will get caught. Across the United States, a drunk driver is driving about 21 times before they're actually caught. But in state of Montana, it's about 365 times that they're drinking and driving before they're caught and that's not good statistics because any one of those times they can be involved in a a DUI related traffic crash, hit somebody on the side of the road, kill themselves, or damage property and it just it really just affects the community as a whole," said White.
A reminder for everyone, if you drink, don't drive, and if you drive, don't drink.
"With prevention programs and education to educate the public maybe we can stop some of these DUI's or try to get them rides home and just ensure everybody is safe across the board," said White.
