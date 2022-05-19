Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...West to northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 65 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of central, north central, southwest, and west central Montana. * WHEN...Until 9 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property and cause isolated power outages. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strongest winds will occur late this morning into the afternoon, but winds will remain strong as they shift northerly behind a cold front into the early evening. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. &&

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON MDT FRIDAY ABOVE 4000 FEET... * WHAT...Heavy snow expected above 4000 feet. Total snow accumulations of mostly 3 to 6 inches, but 6 to 12 inches are possible at and above mountain pass level. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Elevations above 4000 feet in Cascade, Judith Basin and Meagher Counties. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to Noon MDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult, especially on US Hwy 89 from Armington Junction to White Sulphur Springs. The hazardous conditions could impact commutes this evening and again on Friday morning. Hazardous backcountry conditions due to strong winds and wet snow. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall rates in excess of 1 inch per hour are likely Thursday evening through early Friday morning. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. &&