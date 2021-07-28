GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The ribbon was cut Wednesday, marking the official opening of a new United Way office at 1900 32nd Ave. NE.
The new office is donated space in the Loenbro corporate headquarters which is valued at more than $50,000 for the next two years.
As stated in a release, the office is also home to Cascade County’s Retired & Senior Volunteer Program, which is sponsored by United Way.
Loenbro President & CEO Daniel Cowan said when the office space opened up, the company decided to partner with United Way because the impact reaches beyond the local nonprofit.
“United Way of Cascade County does so much for this community and we wanted to show our gratitude and appreciation by donating the space to United Way,” Cowan said. “Loenbro believes in giving back to the communities where we work and our employees call home.”
United Way invests money raised in its fall fundraising campaign in 28 local nonprofit programs that will help 32,216 people in Cascade County. They also coordinate community initiatives that address homelessness, child abuse, graduation rates and more.
“By donating this office space to United Way, Loenbro is investing in our organization but also building the entire community,” United Way President Gary Owen said.
United Way is also opening the office conference room to other local nonprofits in need of a place to hold meetings both in person and electronically.
You can give to United Way of Cascade County by mailing checks to P.O. Box 1343, Great Falls, MT, 59403, or online at www.uwccmt.org.