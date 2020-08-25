New changes to the USDA's "Farmers to Families" program

GREAT FALLS- The coronavirus pandemic has impacted many industries, and that includes a shortage of food supply in many areas across the country.
New changes to a USDA Assistance Program could make it harder for families to receive the resources they need.
Farmers to Families Food Boxes are requiring distributors to submit a new application, and once that is done the USDA will then assign each distributor a specific territory to work with.
This program is part of the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program, which is designed to give out boxes of fresh produce to those in need during this pandemic.
The Salvation Army receives the deliveries here in Cascade County, Mark King, Major Corps Officer for The Salvation Army, says based on the amount of food they receive, a lot of families are going to be impacted by this.
“We receive a truckload of food which is 26 pallets. It’s 1,352 food boxes, and then The Salvation Army has allocated to itself two pallets, 112 boxes that we distribute every Thursday after agencies receive their allocations”, says King.
Although this will be a big hold up for people throughout Cascade County, The Salvation Army will still provide their own services.
“We will continue out of our 9th avenues south location. Continue to help with food, utilities, and rental and prescription assistance. So, if anything, the ending of this program allows us to keep our other location open an extra day a week.”
These changes will result in a break in distribution after August 28th until further notice.
For anyone living in Cascade County, The Salvation Army will be offering these family services four days throughout the week.