GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Earlier this year we told you about a recent study done by the Great Falls Development Authority looking into the need for childcare in Great Falls.
Nature's Way Early Learning recently opened its doors in the Electric City after seeing this need for childcare in the community.
"I think being able to just accommodate every family that comes through our door figuring out a way to make it successful and make them feel safe and give them what they need in terms of their childcare. I think that helps shape a community and a whole different generation of kiddos," said owner, Rebecca Mallo.
Mall and her husband recently moved back to Great Falls and started this process back in July 2021.
They have been open for about a week, and currently have 23 kids but have room for 67.
For Mallo, Nature's Way is home.
"I really like the sense of community when I come to work every day. I feel like I'm just coming to another wing in my house and I want my staff and families to feel that way too," said Mallo.
Nature's Way Early learning is open from 6:30 A.M. to 6:00 P.M. Monday through Friday.
"I think there is a need for the specific type of scheduling and care that we offer. We know that not all families work a 9 to 5. Specifically, where we're located we're around the medical facilities and they work really weird, long, early, and late hours," said Mallo.
Because of the need for those non-tradition care hours, there are other options for parents - including Family Connections 'Family, Friend, and Neighbor Program'.
"That's where say they have an aunt, grandma, neighbor who is willing to watch the children and we can do the background checks on them and get them some licensing," said Lori Cereck, communication director for family connections.
Mallo is even offering advice to parents looking for childcare.
"I think for families it's really important that you tour everything available because while I think my program is great and it might make every family happy but it might not. And that's only fair to assume. So I think touring and getting a feel for what's available in the community because if you don't feel safe dropping your kid off every day you're never going to have a good day," said Malo.
For more information on Nature's Way Early Learning, click here.