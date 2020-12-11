GREAT FALLS - It's the season of giving, and New City Church in Great Falls has been supporting teachers and students at Lewis and Clark Elementary School for a decade.
The church adopted the school 10 years ago and they continue to spread holiday cheer long after Santa heads back to the North Pole.
“I’ve always said ‘boy if you could help me support the teachers, that’s really where it’s at.'," said Jackie Mainwaring, principal at Lewis and Clark School.
“It was really surprising, it was not something I expected coming into teaching… Providing us dinner twice a year for conferences, they do a huge catered luncheon every year during teacher appreciation week," said Courtnee Grubb, a 3rd-grade teacher at Lewis and Clark School.
During the holiday season, they have provided meals for families and gifts for students and teachers. Throughout the year they provide lunches for teachers, redecorate the teacher’s lounge and so much more.
“They do so many things to help our school and our families... That is such a blessing to our school families and for us to be able to provide that for families that might need it, New City doesn’t always get to hear the tanks that we hear when we get it to them. So it’s just a great partnership," said Mainwaring.
They also make sure each student has a hot lunch.
“We want to help the community and I think a school is a really reasonable place where we’re not just helping the community but we’re helping the next generation… We love just getting to do whatever we can to help the teachers there, help the staff there, but also help the students as well," said Aaron Sybrant, the outreach pastor with New City Church.
“It was just nice to know that kind of another family or community that was there to support me and my colleagues and my students," said Grubb.
Now besides the adoption of Lewis and Clark School, New City was also able to give away over 300 gift cards spread out between 23 schools in Great Falls to help teachers this holiday season.
“I don’t think teachers got into education thinking that they would have to learn all of these different things and that they would have to deal with all of these different rules and regulations that they’re having to deal with and we just wanted to simply just bless the schools and say thank you for the hard work you’ve put in, in this season," said Sybrant.
New City says they aren't the only church that has adopted a school in the community. In fact, there are several churches carrying on this tradition of giving.
“It makes me feel special because, and along with all my other colleagues, that we do know that we are appreciated. But having that little extra step of showing us that they do appreciate everything we do and that we are important throughout the community," said Grubb.