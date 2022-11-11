GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Great Falls has seen many changes with building ownership over the year, and the former Tribune building is no exception.
This iconic 50,000 square foot building had been vacant for quite some time, but local church New City plans to change that after having taken ownership of the building in the past year.
While most of the construction has been interior, you will soon be able to see some major changes coming to the outside of the building.
Eric Crawford, associate pastor at New City spoke on the impact that they hope to bring to the community with this change.
"We feel extremely fortunate and blessed to be able to take a building that is so iconic in Great Falls and to essentially re-establish it and help it be restored to a place that hopefully will represent our city well," said Crawford.
Crawford also explains the additional reasoning for the move from their current building located at 4114 North Park Trail, and the conflicts they face right now when it comes to their mission.
"We have been dealing with church in two separate buildings; all of our kid ministries being separated from our main facility and that has been a challenge for families especially in the winter months. It is a really hard space to be in, and we are really excited about the opportunity to have the church family under one roof and to have a building that we can continue to grow in," said Crawford.
In addition to organizations such as LPW Architecture and Detailed Construction to complete the project, countless volunteers have given their time and effort to serve the community as well as the church to help in any way they can.
"We have seen hundreds of people from our church at this point who have given thousands of hours of man hours to making this become a reality and its been an honor to see how many people are willing to give up their time, give up their effort, and energy," said Crawford.
With the help of volunteers, demolition is now finished inside the building and once permits are approved, construction can begin to enter the next phase in the project.
Outside of the general plans for the church building, New City plans to include a law enforcement lounge where workers can find rest and work in a quieter environment with snacks and refreshments, a space for ministries to house more food to go to people in need, and other additions.
New City Church plans to be done with the project by the end of 2023, but in the meantime expect visible construction in the near future as they work diligently through weather.
