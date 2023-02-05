GREAT FALLS, Mont. - A new license is being offered by the City of Great Falls Animal Shelter that they hope will help lost pets get back home.
Laramie Smovir, Volunteer Coordinator at the City of Great Falls Animal Shelter says new PetHub tags have a QR code on them that the owner can use to share their information with anyone who may find their lost pet.
“Our goal is to get animals back to their home as quickly as possible. This is one small thing we can do to help keep pets and people safe,” Smovir said.
The tag can have multiple caretakers numbers listed and can show important medical and vaccination information for the pet.
“So, if you pet has a food allergy, you can put that information in to the PetHub system. If your pet were to get lost, the person that finds them will know not to feed them,” Smovir said.
The new licenses were launched Feb. 1, and owners with lifetime licenses can switch to the new tag for $5 each if they choose, however, the old lifetime licenses are still valid.
For additional information about the licenses, you can contact the shelter staff at 406-454-2276.
