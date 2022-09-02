UPDATE, SEPT. 2
New closures have been announced in the area of the Deep Creek Fire to protect fire personnel and the public.
An update from the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest says the area closure includes Deep Creek Trail #309, Temple Gulch Trail #308, Trail #311, and Trail #303 and will be in effect until September 30, unless rescinded earlier.
“With a red flag warning in effect today, and dry conditions for the foreseeable future, we are implementing this order to keep hunters and visitors a safe distance from the active fire and give space to fire personnel to manage the incident,” said Belt Creek-White Sulphur Springs District Ranger Helen Smith. “We appreciate your patience and will rescind the order as soon as it is safe to do so.”
As of Friday afternoon, the fire is 73 acres large and 15% contained.
UPDATE, SEPT. 1:
The fire, now called the Deep Creek Fire, reported east of the Smith River Wednesday has grown to 75 acres.
InciWeb reports fire personnel was able to use aerial resources to help with fire management throughout the evening Wednesday.
Resources on Thursday included 23 personnel and 3 helicopters.
A Type 3 team has been ordered and will be on site Friday morning.
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Smoke may be visible in Great Falls from a new fire that is being reported in Cascade County, east of the Smith River.
According to the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest, the fire is 25 acres large and is between Deep Creek and Temple Gulch on the Belt Creek-White Sulphur Springs Ranger District. A closure order is forthcoming.
At this time, five engines, a 1 Type 1 helicopter, a 1 type 3 helicopter, a 1 VLAT and 3 LATs are responding.
People are asked to avoid the area and not to use drones near wildfires.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.