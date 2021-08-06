GREAT FALLS, Mont - The Great Falls Children's Museum is opening a tiny coffee shop to make sure your kids are ready for a job when the time comes.
The pandemic has made us appreciate grocery clerks, delivery drivers and baristas more than ever.
The Little Falls Coffee Shop is set up to give children experience with jobs they don't need to go to college for.
Executive director, Sherrie Neff says more than anything she hopes this exhibit can inspire kids to reach for the stars.
“With this being a family owned and operated business in town it helps them get to a place where they believe they can do that. They can open their own business.”
The shop will feature a real espresso machine donated by Morning Light Coffee Roasters, and a working cash register. The Little Falls Coffee Shop opens tonight at four pm; specials include plastic scones and imaginary lattes.