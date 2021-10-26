SUNBURST, Mont. - Lowe's is celebrating its 100th birthday by giving 100 towns across the United States money for their 100 Home Town Project.
The small town of Sunburst, Montana applied to be one of those towns and they were the only town in Montana to be selected to get money for a town project.
The tight-knit community was looking for a place to gather for events both large and small and that's exactly what they got with a new community center.
It will feature brand new ADA bathrooms, a bar, storage and more.
"The heart of this thing in here is actually the kitchen where we'll be able to serve all the food," Korey Fauque, the Sunburst community center coordinator, said.
Sally Peters Aschim, the one who wrote the grant to Lowe's for the money, said without the help from Lowe's, it would have taken years to make this dream a reality.
"It feels like, when you hear the word gift... that's truly a gift. Because in little town America you work a long long long long time with potholder sales, and calendar sales, and bikeathons, and everything you can think of, begging letters to businesses in the community to make any kind of money for some little project you got going or a big project," said Aschim.
And without this community center they would have to continue to meet in areas around town.
"We'd still be running from Northern Telephone Garage, people's barns, we'd still be having our picnics in the fire hall, we'd be doing without a place to gather. Now we have a place to gather," said Aschim.
The grant was for $150,000.
"Most of the help is just blood, sweat, and tears from people who want this to be real," said Aschim.
As of 11 a.m., the town was still about $50,000 short to finish the flooring in the building and were planning on doing some fundraising.
Bill Botlz is a Sunburst native who has moved on to work as the executive vice president of merchandising for Lowe's and he surprised the community with an extra $50,000 to completely finish the project.
"Driving in this morning was very emotional, right. Cause it's this little town that I grew up in. So to have this opportunity as one of Lowe's leaders to give back into the community that I grew up in is pretty special," said Botlz.
Botlz told Montana Right Now that Sunburst almost didn't get anything as the closet Lowe's is four hours away in Helena.
But the CEO of Lowe's, Marvin Ellison, said giving back to these small towns (even if they are 4 hours away from Lowe's) is what this project is all about.
Sunburst is the center of farming and ranching in Toole county and the community center will benefit the lives of many for years to come.