GREAT FALLS, Mont. - New details have emerged from the officer-involved shooting that happened early Tuesday morning in Great Falls.
There are a lot of moving parts to this investigation, but what lead to the shooting specifically was the officer being assaulted.
Police responded to a 9-1-1 call early Tuesday morning and found a woman screaming for help as she was being assaulted outside.
"The officer tased the man and the man pulled the probes from the taser off of himself and fled the scene," said Kyler Nerison, the Communications Director for the Montana Department of Justice.
Then the officer was physically assaulted by a different man, so the officer pulled out his weapon and shot him.
"Critical incidents like this require a methodical investigation, which means they can take time to complete and get a full picture of what happened. They (DCI) will be working with the Great Falls Police Department to determine what happened in terms of the charges potentially. There's a report will be submitted to the Cascade County attorney for for review and and that's on the shooting side," said Nerison.
And that's not all, one witness to the shooting is now facing charges after she reportedly kicked a different officer investigating what happened in the genitals.
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Two people, including a police officer have been treated for injuries following an officer involved shooting (OIS) in the Electric City.
The incident closed down the 400 block of 8th avenue south for several hours.
While the circumstances surrounded what exactly happened haven't been released yet, here is what we do know; early this morning (July 5) police responded to calls of a disturbance that lead to the OIS.
The latest update we got from police around 11:00 A.M. saying one suspect is still being treated at Benefis Health System and police have taken into custody another suspect.
The officer involved was treated for injuries in the emergency room and then was released.
Sticking with protocol, the Montana Division of Criminal Investigation will be investigating the shooting.
